Yacktman Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is an Austin, Texas-based investment firm with a focus on value equity investing. It employs an objective, patient, and diligent investment approach and seeks to achieve superior investment returns over a full market cycle.

The firm is owned by its partners including Chief Investment Officer Stephen Yacktman, Portfolio Managers Jason Subotky, Adam Sues, and Russell Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer Keith Thatcher, Chief Operating Officer James Carmody, founder Don Yacktman, and majority owner Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is an affiliate of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (“AMG”), a publicly traded global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms, including Yacktman. AMG’s equity interest is structured so that Yacktman maintains operational autonomy. AMG does not have any role in the day-to-day management of Yacktman. AMG Affiliates, including Yacktman, operate autonomously and independently of AMG and of each other.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $10.04Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,712,255 shares in NYSE:UHAL.B, giving the stock a 3.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.91 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, U-Haul Holding Co traded for a price of $61.81 per share and a market cap of $13.06Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U-Haul Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UHAL by 6,583,973 shares. The trade had a 3.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.53.

On 01/26/2023, U-Haul Holding Co traded for a price of $66.70999999999999 per share and a market cap of $13.08Bil. The stock has returned 11.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U-Haul Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 1,148,998 shares. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.37.

On 01/26/2023, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $170.22 per share and a market cap of $234.51Bil. The stock has returned 3.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-book ratio of 12.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,971,543 shares in NYSE:UNVR, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.7 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Univar Solutions Inc traded for a price of $33.84 per share and a market cap of $5.52Bil. The stock has returned 24.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Univar Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) bought 704,635 shares of NYSE:SCHW for a total holding of 4,282,948. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.61.

On 01/26/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $78.05 per share and a market cap of $145.70Bil. The stock has returned -12.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-book ratio of 5.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04 and a price-sales ratio of 7.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

