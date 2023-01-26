CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

525 BIGHAM KNOLL JACKSONVILLE, OR 97530

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $655.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 71,621-share investment in NYSE:MMC. Previously, the stock had a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $163.51 during the quarter.

On 01/26/2023, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc traded for a price of $175.66 per share and a market cap of $87.13Bil. The stock has returned 15.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-book ratio of 9.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 93,910 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 104,570. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.69.

On 01/26/2023, Nike Inc traded for a price of $127.53 per share and a market cap of $197.74Bil. The stock has returned -10.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-book ratio of 12.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.06 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 20,627 shares of NYSE:RTX for a total holding of 70,459. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.06.

On 01/26/2023, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $100.25 per share and a market cap of $147.37Bil. The stock has returned 14.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 28,430 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 42,325. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.79000000000001.

On 01/26/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.83 per share and a market cap of $13.74Bil. The stock has returned -7.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 8,286 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 50,033. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 01/26/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $143.97 per share and a market cap of $102.74Bil. The stock has returned 3.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.