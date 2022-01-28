Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 common and preferred share distributions, which is as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 294628102)

Record Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

per Share 2022 Taxable

Ordinary

Dividends 2022 Non-taxable

Distribution

(Return of Capital) 2022 Section

199A

Dividends1 9/29/2022 10/18/2022 $1.00 $ 0.99 $0.01 $ 0.99

Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CUSIP No. 294628201)

Record Date Payment

Date Total

Distribution

per Share 2022 Taxable

Ordinary

Dividends 2022 Section

199A

Dividends1 1/28/2022 2/15/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 4/29/2022 5/16/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 7/29/2022 8/15/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 10/31/2022 11/15/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 $ 0.406250 Total $ 1.625000 $ 1.625000 $ 1.625000

12022 Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. 2022 Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV.

This release is based on estimates and is subject to correction or adjustment when the tax filings are completed. No material change in these classifications is expected. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s portfolio is comprised of 4 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

