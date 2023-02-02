Mesa Air Group Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

1 hours ago
PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. ( MESA) will release its first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, February 9th. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on February 9th at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa’s website (found here). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call (http://investor.mesa-air.com).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 106 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of December 31, 2022, Mesa operated or leased a fleet of 158 aircraft with approximately 293 daily departures and 2,500 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and flight service agreement with DHL.

Investor Relations
Doug Cooper
[email protected]

Media
[email protected]

