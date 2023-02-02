Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM) (“Dream”) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants may join the conference call by audio or webcast.

Conference Call: Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) Audio: To access the conference call, click on the following link to register for the audio conference: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBIc5adda2edc5b47eaa717e6d719fe9856. Once registered, participants will receive an email with dial-in details, including a unique PIN. Webcast: A live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode. To access the simultaneous webcast, go to the Calendar of Events on the News and Events page on Dream’s website at www.dream.ca and click on the link for the webcast. Digital Replay: A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please click on the Calendar of Events on Dream’s website.

About Dream

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $17 billion of assets under management across four Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts, our private asset management business and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities For more information, please visit our website at: www.dream.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005932/en/