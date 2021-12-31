Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2022 distributions as follows:

Security Description: Common Stock
CUSIP: 45781V101
Ticker Symbol: IIPR

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Allocable
to 2022

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Return of
Capital

Long-Term
Capital Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(1)

Section

199A

Dividend(2)

12/31/2021

01/14/2022

$1.500000

$1.400000

$1.380013

$0.000000

$0.019987

$0.011723

$1.380013

03/31/2022

04/14/2022

$1.750000

$1.750000

$1.725016

$0.000000

$0.024984

$0.014653

$1.725016

06/30/2022

07/15/2022

$1.750000

$1.750000

$1.725016

$0.000000

$0.024984

$0.014653

$1.725016

09/30/2022

10/14/2022

$1.800000

$1.800000

$1.774302

$0.000000

$0.025698

$0.015072

$1.774302

12/30/2022

01/13/2023

$1.800000

$0.330000

$0.325289

$0.000000

$0.004711

$0.002763

$0.325289

Totals

$8.600000

$7.030000

$6.929636

$0.000000

$0.100364

$0.058864

$6.929636

Security Description: 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP: 45781V200
Ticker Symbol: IIPR PR A

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Allocable
to 2022

Taxable
Ordinary
Dividend

Return of
Capital

Long-Term
Capital Gain

Unrecaptured
Section
1250 Gain(1)

Section

199A

Dividend(2)

03/31/2022

04/14/2022

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.554469

$0.000000

$0.008031

$0.004710

$0.554469

06/30/2022

07/15/2022

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.554469

$0.000000

$0.008031

$0.004710

$0.554469

09/30/2022

10/14/2022

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.554469

$0.000000

$0.008031

$0.004710

$0.554469

12/30/2022

01/13/2023

$0.562500

$0.562500

$0.554469

$0.000000

$0.008031

$0.004710

$0.554469

Totals

$2.250000

$2.250000

$2.217876

$0.000000

$0.032124

$0.018840

$2.217876

(1)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Long-Term Capital Gain amounts.

(2)

These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts.

The common stock distribution with a record date of December 30, 2022 will be a split-year distribution, with $0.33 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes and $1.47 allocable to 2023 for federal income tax purposes.

As previously disclosed by IIP on January 31, 2022 in its press release announcing the tax treatment of 2021 dividends, the common stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2021 was a split-year distribution, with $0.10 allocable to 2021 for federal income tax purposes and $1.40 allocable to 2022 for federal income tax purposes, and the 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock distribution with a record date of December 31, 2021 was allocable entirely to 2021 for federal income tax purposes.

IIP did not incur any foreign taxes in 2022. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of IIP’s distributions.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230126005783r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005783/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.