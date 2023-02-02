Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review fourth quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

To participate in the live telephone conference call:
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-844-200-6205
International Dial-in Number: 1-929-526-1599
Access Code: 890734

To access a telephone replay of the call:
Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-866-813-9403
International Dial-in Number: 1-929-458-6194
Access Code: 635351
Date Accessible Through: March 18, 2023

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

