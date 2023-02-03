Koss Corporation Releases Second Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) (the “Company”), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Sales for the second quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $3,271,931, a decline of 25.9% compared to $4,415,886 for the same period in the prior year. The net loss for the three months was $1,146,879 compared to net income of $578,969 for the second quarter of the prior year. Basic and diluted loss per common share for the quarter was $0.12 compared to basic and diluted income per common share of $0.06 for the same three-month period one year ago.

Sales for the six months ended December 31, 2022 decreased 24.5% from $8,780,953 in the same period last year to $6,626,460 in the current fiscal year. The six-month net income was $8,797,864 compared to net income of $479,610 for the same period last year. Basic income per common share was $0.96 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and diluted income per common share was $0.90. This compares to basic and diluted income per common share of $0.05 for the same six-month period in the prior year.

“The decline in sales was partially driven by a slowdown in sales to certain of our domestic distributors,” Michael J. Koss, Chairman and CEO, said today. “The weaker demand appears to be due to over-stocked shelves as a result of the bullwhip effect triggered by the pandemic. In addition, sales to our European distributors continue to be impacted by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as high energy costs and inflation reducing disposal income.”

“An unfavorable sales mix negatively impacted gross margins for the first six months of the current fiscal year versus the same period in the prior year,” Koss continued. “Lower volumes of higher margin sales, coupled with fixed manufacturing expenses that do not flex with sales volume and the sale of inventory purchased at higher freight rates, contributed to the lower gross margins. The Company continues to monitor the threat of a rail strike and the potential manufacturing and supply chain delays due to the surge of infection since the easing of zero COVID restrictions in China as both situations could have negative repercussions. Legal fees recorded during the second quarter were the main contributor to the net loss for the quarter.”

About Koss Corporation

Koss Corporation markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, wireless headphones, and compact disc recordings of American Symphony Orchestras on the Koss Classics® label.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aims,” "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," “thinks,” "may," "will," “shall,” "should," “could,” “would,” "forecasts," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to vary from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as general economic conditions, inflationary cost environment, supply chain disruption, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical instability and war, consumer demand for the Company's and its customers' products, competitive and technological developments, foreign currency fluctuations, and costs of operations. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or new information. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KOSS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
December 31December 31
2022202120222021
Net sales$3,271,931$4,415,886$6,626,460$8,780,953
Cost of goods sold2,145,7692,866,1934,314,0745,649,423
Gross profit1,126,1621,549,6932,312,3863,131,530
Selling, general and administrative expenses2,473,9751,229,29426,144,5713,010,091
(Loss) income from operations(1,347,813)320,399(23,832,185)121,439
Other income255,97533,000,000355,975
Interest income97,8323,626124,8884,258
(Loss) income before income tax provision(1,249,981)580,0009,292,703481,672
Income tax (benefit) provision(103,102)1,031494,8392,062
Net (loss) income$(1,146,879)$578,969$8,797,864$479,610
(Loss) income per common share:
Basic$(0.12)$0.06$0.96$0.05
Diluted$(0.12)$0.06$0.90$0.05
Weighted-average number of shares:
Basic9,186,2089,144,0999,171,7468,994,023
Diluted9,186,20810,064,7139,817,39810,062,915



CONTACT:Michael J. Koss
Chairman & CEO
(414) 964-5000
[email protected]

Koss-Corporation.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.