Global Equipment Services, a Kimball Electronics Company, to Participate at the SPIE Photonics West Conference

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that its Global Equipment Services (“GES”) business will participate at the SPIE Photonics West Conference on Saturday, January 28, 2023 through Thursday, February 2, 2023 at The Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Dr. Sangtaek Kim, Director of Global Optical Engineering for GES, will present insights on optical leak detection technology on Monday, January 30 at 4:00 PM PST. The conference, billed as a premier laser, biomedical optics, and optoelectronics event, is in-person only. To register, please visit SPIE.Photonics+West. A copy of Dr. Kim’s presentation will be available by request after the event by contacting Adam Rahrer, Director of Business Development and Customer Support for GES.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Christopher J. Thyen, Vice President, New Platforms for Kimball Electronics, stated, “We are thrilled with the opportunity to participate at the SPIE Photonics West Conference and discuss our patented optical leak detection technology. The process is revolutionizing the leak testing field with an ability to non-destructively locate and measure leaks in products within seconds, improving manufacturing processes and yields. GES is the perfect partner to integrate an automated solution for leak testing needs across a variety of industries. The testing is non-destructive, cost effective, safe for the environment, and can be automated for high throughput screening or used in defect analysis. In addition, it can be used alone or in parallel with other leak testing technologies.”

Mr. Thyen continued, “The ability to automatically see and measure leaks coming out of parts in real time is truly remarkable and shifting the way leak testing is conducted today. If you know where the leak is coming from, you can troubleshoot what is causing a specific leak and resolve the manufacturing anomaly. This technology is designed to quickly measure parts that allow for both 100% inline inspection or failure analysis in a wide range of industries including consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and more.”

GES is a global automation, test, and measurement services provider with operations in the United States, India, Vietnam, China, and Japan. The Company designs and builds custom automation solutions to solve complex inspection and assembly challenges. To learn more, visit the GES website at: www.geservs.com.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230126005989r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005989/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.