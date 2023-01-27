GFS Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $445.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were GFS Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 153,846-share investment in NYSE:IBA. Previously, the stock had a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.82 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV traded for a price of $52.05 per share and a market cap of $2.60Bil. The stock has returned 27.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-book ratio of 0.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, GFS Advisors, LLC bought 35,216 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 124,336. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 01/27/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $97.52 per share and a market cap of $1,271.61Bil. The stock has returned -24.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 4.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

GFS Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WMT by 18,370 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.47.

On 01/27/2023, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $142.21 per share and a market cap of $383.51Bil. The stock has returned 6.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-book ratio of 5.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.04 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GFS Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CPNG by 126,687 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.65.

On 01/27/2023, Coupang Inc traded for a price of $16.12 per share and a market cap of $28.54Bil. The stock has returned -14.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Coupang Inc has a price-book ratio of 13.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -83.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

During the quarter, GFS Advisors, LLC bought 17,976 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 75,006. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 01/27/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $147.3 per share and a market cap of $386.25Bil. The stock has returned -49.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

