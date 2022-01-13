NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) (the "Company) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock and preferred stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

NREF_Logo.jpg

Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101, NYSE Ticker: NREF)

Ex Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share

Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share

Return of
Capital
Per Share

Section 199A
Dividends
Per Share

3/14/2022

3/15/2022

3/31/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

6/14/2022

6/15/2022

6/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

9/14/2022

9/15/2022

9/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012

12/14/2022

12/15/2022

12/30/2022

$0.50000

$0.33012

$0.16988

$0.00000

$0.33012



Totals

$2.00000

$1.32048

$0.67952

$0.00000

$1.32048




100.00 %

66.02 %

33.98 %

0.00 %


Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408, NYSE Ticker: NREF PRA)

Ex Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share

Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share

Return of
Capital
Per Share

Section 199A
Dividends
Per Share

1/13/2022

1/14/2022

1/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075

4/13/2022

4/14/2022

4/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075

7/13/2022

7/14/2022

7/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075

10/13/2022

10/14/2022

10/25/2022

$0.53125

$0.35075

$0.18050

$0.00000

$0.35075



Totals

$2.12500

$1.40300

$0.72200

$0.00000

$1.40300




100.00 %

66.02 %

33.98 %

0.00 %


Components may not sum to the totals due to rounding differences. The information above presents final income allocations.

The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state, and local income tax effects of these dividends.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about the Company is available at nref.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
[email protected]

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY97713&sd=2023-01-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-2022-dividend-income-tax-treatment-301731989.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY97713&Transmission_Id=202301261830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY97713&DateId=20230126
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.