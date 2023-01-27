New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $34.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,977 shares in NYSE:TJX, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.84 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $82.45999999999999 per share and a market cap of $95.28Bil. The stock has returned 20.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-book ratio of 16.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 670 shares in NYSE:URI, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $328.6 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, United Rentals Inc traded for a price of $431.48 per share and a market cap of $29.91Bil. The stock has returned 40.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Rentals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 2,001 shares in NYSE:NKE, giving the stock a 0.6899999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.69 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Nike Inc traded for a price of $127.53 per share and a market cap of $197.74Bil. The stock has returned -10.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-book ratio of 12.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.06 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,887 shares in NYSE:PLD, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.78 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $128.06 per share and a market cap of $118.21Bil. The stock has returned -13.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.46 and a price-sales ratio of 17.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 3,100 shares in NAS:AZN, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.7 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $65.98999999999999 per share and a market cap of $204.55Bil. The stock has returned 18.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 100.75, a price-book ratio of 5.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

