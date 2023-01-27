Galibier Capital Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $493.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,148,640-share investment in NYSE:GIL. Previously, the stock had a 6.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.04 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Gildan Activewear Inc traded for a price of $30.47 per share and a market cap of $5.47Bil. The stock has returned -19.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gildan Activewear Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-book ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:QSR by 245,943 shares. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.45.

On 01/27/2023, Restaurant Brands International Inc traded for a price of $67.40000000000001 per share and a market cap of $20.63Bil. The stock has returned 27.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Restaurant Brands International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-book ratio of 8.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 218.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.02 and a price-sales ratio of 4.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 49,028 shares in NYSE:GNRC, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.16 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $112.97 per share and a market cap of $7.16Bil. The stock has returned -57.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought 64,830 shares of NYSE:CNQ for a total holding of 421,823. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.15.

On 01/27/2023, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $60.85 per share and a market cap of $67.40Bil. The stock has returned 24.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 122,932-share investment in NYSE:FLR. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.93 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Fluor Corp traded for a price of $36.66 per share and a market cap of $5.21Bil. The stock has returned 75.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fluor Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

