JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 26, 2023

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company", "EastGroup") announced today the income tax treatment of its 2022 distributions as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of EastGroup distributions.

Common Stock:
Ticker Symbol EGP, CUSIP #277 276 101

Record
Dates

Payment
Dates

Total
Distributions
Per Share (1)

Ordinary
Dividends

Capital Gain
Distributions

Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250
Gain (2)

Nondividend
Distributions (3)

Section 199A
Dividends (4)

12/31/21

01/15/22

$0.09171

$0.09171

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.09171

03/31/22

04/14/22

1.10000

1.10000

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

1.10000

06/30/22

07/15/22

1.10000

1.10000

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

1.10000

09/30/22

10/14/22

1.25000

1.25000

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

1.25000

12/30/22

01/13/23

0.99575

0.99575

0.00000

0.00000

0.00000

0.99575










TOTALS

$4.53746

$4.53746

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$4.53746

Form 1099-DIV box


1a

2a

2b

3

5



(1)

Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions made on January 13, 2023 with a record date of December 30, 2022 are treated as received by shareholders on December 31, 2022 to the extent of 2022 undistributed earnings and profits.

(2)

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain (box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Distributions amount reported in box 2a of Form 1099-DIV.

(3)

Return of Capital

(4)

Represents qualified REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in "Ordinary Dividends."

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes in 2022. Of the total distributions during 2022, none are considered qualifying dividends for purposes of the federal 15% income tax rate.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 56 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

favicon.png?sn=CL98257&sd=2023-01-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastgroup-properties-announces-the-income-tax-treatment-of-its-2022-distributions-301732100.html

SOURCE EastGroup Properties

