COMERICA BANK recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Comerica Bank is a financial services company that was founded in Detroit and is currently headquartered out of Dallas. The company can trace its history back to the Detroit Savings Fund Institute founded in 1948 by Elon Farnsworth. The company would change its name to the Detroit Savings Bank and Detroit bank in 1871 and 1936, respectively. Comerica Bank can also trace its history back to the Manufacturers National Bank of Detroit, which was founded in 1933 and would join the bank in its merger in 1992. The bank would go through a series of mergers in 1956 with The Birmingham National Bank, Ferndale National Bank, and Detroit Wabeek Bank and Trust Company to create the Detroit Bank & Trust Company in 1956. DetroitBank Corporation would be created in 1973 as a holding company. The company would change its name to its current Comerica name in 1982, continuing to expand its presence through mergers with companies such as Grand Bancshares, Inc. and forming various regional based subsidiaries including Comerica Trust Company of Florida. Comerica acquired Imperial Bancorp in 2001 and would consolidate its bank charters in 2003 before moving its corporate headquarters to its current location in Dallas. The company currently operates through a variety of subsidiaries including its Michigan Market of Comerica Bank, California Market of Comerica Bank, Texas Market of Comerica Bank, Comerica Bank – Canada, Comerica Insurance Services, Inc., Comerica Leasing Corporation, and Comerica Securities, Inc., among various others. Comerica bank currently has a variety of operations across the United States as well as in Canada and Mexico with the holding company Comerica Inc. being the 22nd largest U.S. Financial Holding Company. The company has over 9,000 employees located in almost 500 locations, having almost $70 billion in total assets under management and bringing in over $2.5 billion in revenue.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2128 stocks valued at a total of $12.86Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were COMERICA BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COMERICA BANK bought 391,074 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 1,059,411. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 01/27/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.18 per share and a market cap of $76.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

COMERICA BANK reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 213,092 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.24.

On 01/27/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.86 per share and a market cap of $13.62Bil. The stock has returned -6.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, COMERICA BANK bought 176,129 shares of NYSE:AFL for a total holding of 276,511. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.95.

On 01/27/2023, Aflac Inc traded for a price of $72.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $45.37Bil. The stock has returned 19.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aflac Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

COMERICA BANK reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 40,446 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 01/27/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $293.34 per share and a market cap of $153.77Bil. The stock has returned -14.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a price-book ratio of 5.65.

During the quarter, COMERICA BANK bought 356,818 shares of ARCA:IAU for a total holding of 364,549. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.84.

On 01/27/2023, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $36.59 per share and a market cap of $28.05Bil. The stock has returned 5.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.