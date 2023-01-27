PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has signed an agreement for a syndicated, revolving credit facility of EUR 150 million. The facility has a tenor of three years with two extension options of one year each. The facility replaces an existing revolving credit facility originally maturing in January 2024.

The facility can be used for financing of working capital, investments, and other general corporate purposes.

The lead arrangers are Bank of America, Danske Bank, NatWest, Nordea Bank and Société Générale.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com

January 27, 2023

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98

Email: [email protected]

Jenny Boström

Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92

Email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3704593/1810219.pdf Loomis signs a three-year credit facility of EUR 150 million

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-signs-a-three-year-credit-facility-of-eur-150-million-301732310.html

SOURCE Loomis AB