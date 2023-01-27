Loomis signs a three-year credit facility of EUR 150 million

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has signed an agreement for a syndicated, revolving credit facility of EUR 150 million. The facility has a tenor of three years with two extension options of one year each. The facility replaces an existing revolving credit facility originally maturing in January 2024.

The facility can be used for financing of working capital, investments, and other general corporate purposes.

The lead arrangers are Bank of America, Danske Bank, NatWest, Nordea Bank and Société Générale.

January 27, 2023

CONTACT:

Kristian Ackeby
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +46 70 569 69 98
Email: [email protected]

Jenny Boström
Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92
Email: [email protected]

