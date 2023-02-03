Atlantic Union Bank Names New Chief Information Officer

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Atlantic+Union+Bank has named Matt Linderman as its new Chief Information Officer. Linderman, 48, will be responsible for providing leadership, planning and management for all areas of technology and digital strategy, development and implementation.

“Matt is an accomplished IT executive with extensive expertise leading information technology and operations teams,” said Maria Tedesco, President & Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic Union Bank. “We believe his experience leveraging forward-leaning development and operations processes to optimize IT organizational performance will help Atlantic Union Bank accelerate our digital transformation. Matt’s record of utilizing technology to drive business results will help us build upon our prior automation work, and he will be a key part of our executive leadership team.”

Linderman most recently held the position of Chief Technology Officer at PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and prior to that role, he was the Senior Vice President – Data Center & Cloud Products. Previously, he was the Vice President – IT Infrastructure Engineering & Operations at CarMax. Throughout his 25-year career, he has also held a variety of positions at Capital One including Vice President – Data Center Operations & Open Systems Hosting and Senior Director – Digital and Shared Services IT Delivery and Support.

Linderman holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering, with distinction from Virginia Military Institute. He is a Veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve.

About Atlantic Union Bank

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB). Atlantic Union Bank offers a wide range of financial services to commercial and retail clients and operates 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230127005006r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005006/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.