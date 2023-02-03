Visteon to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on Feb. 16

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation ( VC), a global technology company serving the mobility industry, will release its fourth quarter 2022 and full-year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call is also available to the public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

  • U.S./Canada Participants Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-440-4360
  • International Participants Toll Dial-In Number: 1-646-960-0832
  • Conference ID: 4719410

(Dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing the U.S./Canada Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-800-770-2030 or the International Toll Dial-In Number: 1-647-362-9199. The conference ID for the phone replay is 4719410. The phone replay will be available soon after the completion of the call and until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 2.

About Visteon
Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and electrification. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 17 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.8 billion and booked $5.1 billion of new business in 2021. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

Follow Visteon:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/visteon
https://twitter.com/visteon
https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation
https://www.youtube.com/user/Visteon
https://www.instagram.com/visteon/
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/?lang=en_US
https://m.weibo.cn/u/6605315328
http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg==?spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0

ti?nf=ODczODA2MiM1Mzc4NjAxIzIwMDY1OTA=
Visteon-Corporation.png
Media:
[email protected]
Investors:
Kris Doyle
[email protected]
201-247-3050
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.