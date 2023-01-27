Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $187.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 10,900-share investment in NYSE:GS. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $348.16 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $354.0538 per share and a market cap of $118.58Bil. The stock has returned 6.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 29,087 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 01/27/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $140.475 per share and a market cap of $412.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 100,398-share investment in NYSE:VNO. Previously, the stock had a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.9 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Vornado Realty Trust traded for a price of $22.73 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned -36.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vornado Realty Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-book ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 132,481 shares of ARCA:TWM for a total holding of 473,102. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.33.

On 01/27/2023, ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 -2x Shares traded for a price of $14.14 per share and a market cap of $92.82Mil. The stock has returned -17.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 22,021-share investment in NYSE:AVLR. Previously, the stock had a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.84 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

