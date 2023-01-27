Iyo Bank, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $170.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Iyo Bank, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Iyo Bank, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 204,285 shares. The trade had a 8.779999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 01/27/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $89.88 per share and a market cap of $36.13Bil. The stock has returned -8.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.22.

The guru sold out of their 59,578-share investment in NYSE:NKE. Previously, the stock had a 2.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.69 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Nike Inc traded for a price of $127.19 per share and a market cap of $197.22Bil. The stock has returned -10.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-book ratio of 12.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.18 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 45,580-share investment in NYSE:SPG. Previously, the stock had a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.14 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $127.1802 per share and a market cap of $41.58Bil. The stock has returned -7.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-book ratio of 13.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.07 and a price-sales ratio of 8.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Iyo Bank, Ltd. bought 33,300 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 73,020. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 01/27/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $100.42 per share and a market cap of $1,288.35Bil. The stock has returned -22.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-book ratio of 5.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Iyo Bank, Ltd. bought 4,131 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 25,340. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 01/27/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $366.305 per share and a market cap of $167.69Bil. The stock has returned -25.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-book ratio of 12.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.87 and a price-sales ratio of 9.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

