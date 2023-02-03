Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE), a division of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, remains the exclusive financial education sponsor of the Reese's Senior Bowl for the ninth consecutive year. After being limited to virtual engagements for the past 2 years due to concerns and precautions from COVID-19, Morgan Stanley GSE returns to Mobile, AL in-person to participate in this year’s week of festivities and engagements.

“It feels great to be heading back to Mobile with our team to join the dedicated staff and gifted athletes of the Reese’s Senior Bowl after a brief ‘virtual’ hiatus,” said Sandra L. Richards, Head of Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment. “Our continued support the past nine years has been mutually impactful, and we are proud to provide financial education and strategies to help advance the financial gameplans of this year’s college football all-stars and NFL Draft hopefuls along with their families, as we have done for nearly a decade. We look forward to helping them prepare for their next chapters amid navigating the transition from college to the professional ranks.”

The Senior Bowl, renowned as the most prominent college football All-Star game in the United States, is the yearly post-season event that showcases the best NFL Draft prospects around the country who have completed their college eligibility.

“The Senior Bowl experience is about more than just what happens on the field. Our players are about to embark on a new phase of their lives and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment’s financial education program will help them transition from being student-athletes to professionals,” said Jim Nagy, Executive Director for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. “We are excited about having our trusted partners at Morgan Stanley be a part of our game for years to come.”

As in years prior, Morgan Stanley will host a financial education session for all the players invited to participate in this year’s Senior Bowl, as well as accompanying family-members, coaches, and staff. The session will include Global Sports and Entertainment Directors/Associate Directors, and for the first time, former NFL veteran, Philadelphia legend, and Senior Bowl alum (2002), Brian Westbrook. Westbrook is a 2-time All-Pro selection (2004, 2007), Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer (2015), and most recently named to the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

“I am thrilled to return to the Senior Bowl with Sandra and Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment to discuss financial literacy and share my story with this year’s all-stars, coaches, their families and others in attendance,” said Westbrook. “It was an honor to play in this game when I was preparing for pro football in 2002, and my aim is to relay some meaningful advice and perspective to these young men - as someone who stood in their shoes and achieved an NFL career; that they too can excel and accomplish their goals on and off the football field with the right mindset. Owning an understanding of and managing your finances properly are a critical part of that journey.”

Westbrook is currently Managing Director of the Athlete Entrepreneur Network (AEN), which is part of the underdog venture team, and Director of Player Engagement for the XFL. Since retiring from the NFL in 2012, he has been an active investor, entrepreneur, TV/radio sports commentator and philanthropist, including founder of The Brian Westbrook Foundation, which is aimed at educating, empowering, and providing access to pathways of success for minority youths. In August 2022, Westbrook co-authored his first children’s book titled, “The Mouse Who Played Football”, a tale about overcoming doubt and excelling in football despite unfavorable odds, a similar story to what he endured throughout his 9-year NFL playing career.

The 2023 program will stress financial fundamentals, the importance of creating a personally tailored financial plan and strategies on how best to build a team of advisors to aid in the next stage of life on and off the field, throughout one’s personal and professional journey.

Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment is a division of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management dedicated to serving the unique and sophisticated needs of elite and professional athletes, entertainers, executives, creators, and other top talent and professionals in the sports and entertainment industry. The division consists of over 200 Financial Advisors with the Global Sports & Entertainment Director/Associate Director designation, several of whom are former professional and collegiate athletes who once embarked on a similar journey to that of today’s elite prospects and NFL Draft hopefuls selected to compete in this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl. Since 2020, Morgan Stanley GSE has been an official Institutional Financial Advisor participant of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the official labor union for professional football players in the National Football League. As an NFLPA Institutional Financial Advisor participant, Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment has oversight of the Financial Advisors who are designated to provide guidance to the members of the NFLPA.

For more information on Morgan Stanley GSE, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fmorganstanley.com%2Fgse.

For more information on Morgan Stanley GSE’s work with the NFLPA, please visit: NFLPA+%7C+Morgan+Stanley

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement, and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About the Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl, played in Mobile, Alabama the past 73 years, is a traditional event on the NFL scouting calendar. More than 900 team personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 clubs, and almost 1,000 media members from around the country are credentialed each year. Last year, the game produced 106 total picks, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 45 of the top 100 players selected.

