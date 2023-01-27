Suncoast Equity Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $545.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Suncoast Equity Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 141,626-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 3.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.78 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $102.52 per share and a market cap of $1,072.31Bil. The stock has returned -26.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.06, a price-book ratio of 7.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 198,980 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 2.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $76.325 per share and a market cap of $59.59Bil. The stock has returned -2.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.19 and a price-sales ratio of 8.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 80,090-share investment in NYSE:AAP. Previously, the stock had a 2.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $161.96 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Advance Auto Parts Inc traded for a price of $146.19 per share and a market cap of $8.49Bil. The stock has returned -32.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advance Auto Parts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Suncoast Equity Management bought 25,469 shares of NAS:ADP for a total holding of 91,025. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.52.

On 01/27/2023, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $220.49 per share and a market cap of $90.11Bil. The stock has returned 14.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-book ratio of 30.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.11 and a price-sales ratio of 5.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Suncoast Equity Management bought 15,534 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 71,001. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $396.69.

On 01/27/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $426.6103 per share and a market cap of $120.95Bil. The stock has returned -17.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-book ratio of 7.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.59 and a price-sales ratio of 9.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

