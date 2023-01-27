CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $597.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO’s top five trades of the quarter.

CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO reduced their investment in NYSE:GPN by 245,838 shares. The trade had a 4.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.26.

On 01/27/2023, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $113.07 per share and a market cap of $30.52Bil. The stock has returned -19.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 513.95, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 44.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO bought 287,507 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 494,627. The trade had a 3.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 01/27/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $81.98 per share and a market cap of $93.58Bil. The stock has returned -48.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-book ratio of 4.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 121,714-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 2.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $152.33 per share and a market cap of $406.08Bil. The stock has returned -48.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO bought 140,352 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 255,785. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/27/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $102.52 per share and a market cap of $1,072.31Bil. The stock has returned -26.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.06, a price-book ratio of 7.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC/MO bought 113,396 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 325,023. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 01/27/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $99.74250000000001 per share and a market cap of $1,315.12Bil. The stock has returned -22.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-book ratio of 5.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

