STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2501 COOLIDGE ROAD EAST LANSING, MI 48823

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 967 stocks valued at a total of $14.35Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM’s top five trades of the quarter.

STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 212,100 shares. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/27/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $407.15 per share and a market cap of $381.70Bil. The stock has returned -4.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM reduced their investment in NYSE:APO by 1,590,000 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.4.

On 01/27/2023, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $71.0534 per share and a market cap of $40.66Bil. The stock has returned 9.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM reduced their investment in NAS:META by 280,300 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 01/27/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $152.33 per share and a market cap of $406.08Bil. The stock has returned -48.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM bought 1,004,800 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 8,111,450. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 01/27/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.625 per share and a market cap of $169.81Bil. The stock has returned -15.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 155,400 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/27/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $248.38 per share and a market cap of $1,845.46Bil. The stock has returned -16.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-book ratio of 10.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.28 and a price-sales ratio of 9.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.