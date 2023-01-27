Alta Advisers Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 382 stocks valued at a total of $167.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alta Advisers Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 100-share investment in NYSE:CMG. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1493.88 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc traded for a price of $1619.43 per share and a market cap of $44.95Bil. The stock has returned 20.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-book ratio of 19.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.96 and a price-sales ratio of 5.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 600 shares in NYSE:IEX, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $223.48 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, IDEX Corp traded for a price of $238.1 per share and a market cap of $18.04Bil. The stock has returned 15.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-book ratio of 6.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Alta Advisers Ltd bought 500 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 20,100. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/27/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $248.38 per share and a market cap of $1,845.46Bil. The stock has returned -16.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-book ratio of 10.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.28 and a price-sales ratio of 9.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 1,000 shares in NYSE:TEL, giving the stock a 0.07000000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.78 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, TE Connectivity Ltd traded for a price of $126.03 per share and a market cap of $40.17Bil. The stock has returned -6.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TE Connectivity Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 500-share investment in STU:48D. Previously, the stock had a 0.07000000000000001% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €158.25 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of €139 per share and a market cap of €40.26Bil. The stock has returned -46.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 84.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -592.03 and a price-sales ratio of 13.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

