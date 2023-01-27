BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 779 stocks valued at a total of $1.10Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA bought 150,629 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 189,752. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 01/27/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $116.175 per share and a market cap of $471.66Bil. The stock has returned 59.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 47.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA bought 77,631 shares of NAS:ADI for a total holding of 95,743. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.09.

On 01/27/2023, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $171.81 per share and a market cap of $86.36Bil. The stock has returned 12.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.38 and a price-sales ratio of 7.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA bought 69,889 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 103,358. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.66.

On 01/27/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $168.44 per share and a market cap of $437.88Bil. The stock has returned 1.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-book ratio of 5.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA bought 78,020 shares of ARCA:VBR for a total holding of 80,870. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.21.

On 01/27/2023, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $171.06 per share and a market cap of $25.96Bil. The stock has returned 5.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

During the quarter, BALDWIN BROTHERS LLC/MA bought 315,362 shares of ARCA:AMLP for a total holding of 318,392. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.01.

On 01/27/2023, Alerian MLP ETF traded for a price of $41.09 per share and a market cap of $6.85Bil. The stock has returned 23.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alerian MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

