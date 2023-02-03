Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution 40% to $0.70 Per Unit

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that the Board of Directors of ARLP’s general partner approved an increased cash distribution to its unitholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Quarter").

ARLP unitholders will receive a cash distribution for the 2022 Quarter of $0.70 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.80 per unit), payable on February 14, 2023 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 7, 2023. The announced distribution represents a 180% increase over the cash distribution of $0.25 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and a 40% increase over the cash distribution of $0.50 per unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

As previously announced, ARLP will report financial results for the 2022 Quarter before the market opens on Monday, January 30, 2023 and Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8560 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the "investor relations" section of ARLP’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.arlp.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921; International Toll (412) 317-6671 and request to be connected to replay using access code 13735338.

Concurrent with this announcement we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold ARLP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of ARLP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, ARLP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the highest applicable effective tax rate plus ten percent (10%). Nominees, and not ARLP, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of non-U.S. investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified energy company that is the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as an energy provider for the future by leveraging its core technology and operating competencies to make strategic investments in the fast-growing energy and infrastructure transition.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at [email protected].

