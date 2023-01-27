PR Newswire

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties, today announces that it will host its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., eastern. The Company will release its results after the close of market on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The webcast can be listened to via the Internet by accessing the Company's website at http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview. The conference call is also accessible by dialing (844) 825-9789 (domestic) or (412) 317-5180 (international) and requesting the Veris Residential fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference. It is recommended that participants log on or dial in to the call approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Replay: Audio replay from the conference call will be available on Veris Residential's website at http://investors.verisresidential.com/corporate-overview.

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The Company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit https://www.verisresidential.com/.

Investors

Anna Malhari

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

Media

Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veris-residential-inc-announces-dates-for-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-webcast-301732764.html

SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.