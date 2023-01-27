Highland Income Fund Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") today announced changes to the Fund's portfolio management team, effective January 30, 2023. Scott Johnson has been named as a portfolio manager of the Fund. Mr. Johnson will oversee the Fund's investment activities alongside current portfolio manager James Dondero. Joseph Sowin will no longer serve as portfolio manager.

The Fund will continue to be managed pursuant to the investment objective and strategies as described in the Fund's Prospectus without change.

Mr. Johnson is managing director and portfolio manager at NexPoint. He has over 25 years of investment management experience with extensive experience in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and long/short hedge funds. Mr. Johnson received a B.B.A. in Finance with honors from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About the Highland Income Fund

The Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is a closed-end fund managed by NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. For more information visit nexpointassetmgmt.com/income-fund/.

About NexPoint Asset Management, L.P.

NexPoint Asset Management, L.P. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. It is the adviser to a suite of registered funds, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and an exchange-traded fund. For more information visit nexpointassetmgmt.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Highland Income Fund carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-800-357-9167 or visiting nexpointassetmgmt.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

