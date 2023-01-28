COMMUNITY TRUST & INVESTMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 EAST VINE LEXINGTON, KY 40507

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $1.10Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were COMMUNITY TRUST & INVESTMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

COMMUNITY TRUST & INVESTMENT CO reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 354,021 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.52.

On 01/28/2023, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $48.51 per share and a market cap of $198.48Bil. The stock has returned -8.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.34 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 18,275 shares in NAS:COST, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $488.67 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $503.29 per share and a market cap of $225.62Bil. The stock has returned 5.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-book ratio of 10.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, COMMUNITY TRUST & INVESTMENT CO bought 48,623 shares of NAS:PANW for a total holding of 74,110. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.59.

On 01/28/2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $159.78 per share and a market cap of $48.28Bil. The stock has returned -1.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 95.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 216.48 and a price-sales ratio of 8.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

COMMUNITY TRUST & INVESTMENT CO reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 30,799 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 01/28/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $231.44 per share and a market cap of $500.19Bil. The stock has returned 13.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-book ratio of 13.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.50 and a price-sales ratio of 17.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 10,700 shares in ARCA:IVV, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $384.6 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $407.57 per share and a market cap of $306.29Bil. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.