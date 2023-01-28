Ballentine Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

230 3rd Avenue Waltham, MA 02451

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 512 stocks valued at a total of $3.37Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ballentine Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ballentine Partners, LLC bought 864,497 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 3,127,769. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.04000000000001.

On 01/28/2023, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $90.48 per share and a market cap of $41.04Bil. The stock has returned -4.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

During the quarter, Ballentine Partners, LLC bought 1,720,601 shares of NYSE:RBLX for a total holding of 1,747,657. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.12.

On 01/28/2023, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $37.75 per share and a market cap of $22.68Bil. The stock has returned -33.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 53.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -31.05 and a price-sales ratio of 10.23.

Ballentine Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 54,544 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/28/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $407.57 per share and a market cap of $306.29Bil. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

During the quarter, Ballentine Partners, LLC bought 522,447 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 3,258,893. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/28/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.86 per share and a market cap of $109.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, Ballentine Partners, LLC bought 394,626 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 1,140,536. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.94.

On 01/28/2023, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $47.79 per share and a market cap of $21.51Bil. The stock has returned -4.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

