Tributary Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $1.00Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tributary Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 76,494-share investment in NAS:JJSF. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.35 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, J&J Snack Foods Corp traded for a price of $149.64 per share and a market cap of $2.83Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, J&J Snack Foods Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 60.83, a price-book ratio of 3.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Tributary Capital Management, LLC bought 144,320 shares of NAS:POWI for a total holding of 152,847. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.37.

On 01/28/2023, Power Integrations Inc traded for a price of $87.37 per share and a market cap of $4.97Bil. The stock has returned 16.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Power Integrations Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.99 and a price-sales ratio of 7.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 627,447-share investment in NAS:GIII. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.82 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, G-III Apparel Group Ltd traded for a price of $16.34 per share and a market cap of $775.01Mil. The stock has returned -37.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, G-III Apparel Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-book ratio of 0.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 128,425 shares in NAS:HRMY, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.98 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc traded for a price of $48.57 per share and a market cap of $2.88Bil. The stock has returned 46.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-book ratio of 8.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.51 and a price-sales ratio of 7.31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ICFI by 50,093 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.97.

On 01/28/2023, ICF International Inc traded for a price of $98.90000000000001 per share and a market cap of $1.86Bil. The stock has returned 7.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ICF International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

