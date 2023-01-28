BTC Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

453 7TH STREET DES MOINES, IA 50309

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 245 stocks valued at a total of $832.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were BTC Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BTC Capital Management, Inc. bought 31,825 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 74,468. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.33.

On 01/28/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $146.28 per share and a market cap of $256.69Bil. The stock has returned 11.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-book ratio of 16.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:TSN by 71,328 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.05.

On 01/28/2023, Tyson Foods Inc traded for a price of $65.72 per share and a market cap of $23.30Bil. The stock has returned -24.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 46,957 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.05.

On 01/28/2023, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $82.58 per share and a market cap of $110.29Bil. The stock has returned -17.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 34,987 shares in NYSE:MPC, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.97 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $132.85 per share and a market cap of $61.29Bil. The stock has returned 88.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 10,006-share investment in NAS:SIVB. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $248.39 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $302.44 per share and a market cap of $17.92Bil. The stock has returned -44.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.