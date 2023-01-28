Arcus Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3060 PEACHTREE ROAD N.W. ATLANTA, GA 30305

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 369 stocks valued at a total of $250.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arcus Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Arcus Capital Partners, LLC bought 573,154 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 1,180,448. The trade had a 11.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 01/28/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.33 per share and a market cap of $24.40Bil. The stock has returned 1.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NAS:CELH. Previously, the stock had a 3.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.83 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, Celsius Holdings Inc traded for a price of $99.03 per share and a market cap of $7.33Bil. The stock has returned 144.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 126.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -65.79 and a price-sales ratio of 13.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Arcus Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IJH by 28,678 shares. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.73.

On 01/28/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $260.95 per share and a market cap of $68.77Bil. The stock has returned 5.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.29.

Arcus Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:ACWV by 62,273 shares. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.89.

On 01/28/2023, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $96.8 per share and a market cap of $4.53Bil. The stock has returned -1.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a price-book ratio of 2.07.

During the quarter, Arcus Capital Partners, LLC bought 9,570 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 16,437. The trade had a 1.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/28/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $405.7 per share and a market cap of $380.34Bil. The stock has returned -4.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.