JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1230 ROSECRANS AVENUE MANHATTAN BEACH, CA 90266

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 205 stocks valued at a total of $238.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 224,002 shares. The trade had a 4.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.63.

On 01/28/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.11 per share and a market cap of $15.80Bil. The stock has returned -1.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 117,773 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 279,188. The trade had a 4.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.83.

On 01/28/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.81999999999999 per share and a market cap of $13.24Bil. The stock has returned -1.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 16,779 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 01/28/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $115.61 per share and a market cap of $469.36Bil. The stock has returned 58.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 47.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 37,762 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 01/28/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.64 per share and a market cap of $169.88Bil. The stock has returned -15.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, JEPPSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 68,459 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 231,185. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.9.

On 01/28/2023, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $19.95 per share and a market cap of $141.67Bil. The stock has returned 15.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

