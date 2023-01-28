Tanager Wealth Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $371.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 612,735 shares in ARCA:XHLF, giving the stock a 8.289999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.09 during the quarter.

On 01/28/2023, BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF traded for a price of $50.19 per share and a market cap of $118.45Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

During the quarter, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought 145,887 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 312,820. The trade had a 7.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 01/28/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $203.94 per share and a market cap of $279.96Bil. The stock has returned -4.39% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought 452,666 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 714,920. The trade had a 5.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 01/28/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.86 per share and a market cap of $109.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.80% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought 259,245 shares of BATS:MOAT for a total holding of 282,120. The trade had a 4.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.18000000000001.

On 01/28/2023, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $72.37 per share and a market cap of $7.09Bil. The stock has returned 1.61% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

During the quarter, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought 200,557 shares of ARCA:VGK for a total holding of 231,167. The trade had a 2.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.45.

On 01/28/2023, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $60.68 per share and a market cap of $17.19Bil. The stock has returned -2.83% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

