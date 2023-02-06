Asana Announces Appointment of GM, EMEA in Support of Regional Enterprise Growth Plans

Author's Avatar
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced that Sanj Bhayro has joined Asana as the new GM of EMEA to support growth and serve enterprise customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005130/en/

Sanj_Bhayro_EMEA_GM_Asana.jpg

Sanj Bhayro, Asana GM of EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sanj brings to Asana a wealth of experience leading and scaling high-performing GTM teams across the region at Salesforce, Google, and Intercom,” said Anne Raimondi, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business at Asana. “I couldn't be more excited for the impact his unique capabilities will bring to our customers, business, and teams. His Enterprise expertise will be critical as we move upmarket and continue to drive more value for our customers in EMEA.”

With over 20 years of experience in technology and SaaS, Mr. Bhayro previously held the title of VP Sales EMEA at Intercom. Prior to his time at Intercom, he served as the EMEA Vice President of Operations and Customer Growth at Google where he was a member of the EMEA Google Cloud Leadership team that developed and executed the company’s EMEA plan for growth.

Before his role at Google, he spent 14 years at Salesforce EMEA, most recently as the COO & SVP EMEA at Salesforce. During his time in Salesforce, he was responsible for developing and scaling functions including SMB and Corporate Sales, Business Development, Cloud Sales, GTM Strategy and Ops, and Business Development.

“I’m proud to be joining the Asana team at such a pivotal time for the future of work, when teams need alignment more than ever before,” said Sanj Bhayro about the appointment. “As someone who is passionate about building and scaling organizations, I will be squarely focused on the journey of the Asana business across EMEA and the opportunity this will bring to our customers within the region. In 2023, Asana will be instrumental to help our current and prospective customers achieve their missions no matter where or when they are collaborating.”

As Asana’s new GM of EMEA, Mr. Bhayro will lead the region from its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 135,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230130005130r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005130/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.