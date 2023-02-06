Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and groups with leading market share, today announced that information regarding the federal income tax treatment of the dividends paid in 2022 on the Company's common and preferred stock has been posted to the Company’s website, at the following link.

https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.globalmedicalreit.com%2Fstock-data%2Fdividend-tax-information

Stockholders should review their Forms 1099 as well as other 2022 tax statements that they will receive from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information posted. Additionally, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisors with respect to their individual tax consequences.

ABOUT GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005212/en/

