Intercept Music Inc., a Sanwire Corp subsidiary, integrates its global music distribution platform with music video network, Vevo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Sanwire Corporation ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), an entertainment technology innovator, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intercept Music Inc ("Intercept") - a multi-faceted label and artist-centric platform solution provider, today announced a content licensing and video distribution partnership agreement with Vevo, the world's leading music video network, ("Partnership Agreement").

Under the terms of the Partnership Agreement, Intercept customers, artists and labels will be able to create and distribute their music videos to Vevo's network directly from Intercept's platform. Vevo brings an exciting and a new world of opportunity for Intercept's independent artists and labels to grow in the market and make their voices and presence known.

From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo is known to provide incomparable cross-promotional support to artists at every stage of their careers. Artists who host their videos on Vevo are eligible for:

Promotion of videos across the Vevo network, both on and off YouTube

Strategic editorial support on Vevo's social networks

Customized and promoted playlisting

"Music videos are a critical component of an artist's new music campaign," said Tod Turner, Intercept Music CEO. "With this arrangement, we'll be able to help our customers and artists create these videos using our professional services, then distribute them automatically to Vevo and coordinate them with the release of their music. Artists earn a premium by distributing to Vevo directly, and the Intercept music connection will make it both easy and transparent."

"This partnership with Vevo brings a greater value proposition to each unique artist and recording label" commented Sanwire CEO, Ron Hughes.

About Vevo LLC

Vevo is the world's leading music video network; connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, Google TV, Android TV, Cox, ViX, Plex, Hulu and Vewd.

About Intercept Music Inc.

Intercept Music champions creative artists. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified public company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for several years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For press and corporate inquiries, please contact:

Ronald E. Hughes

CEO, Sanwire Corporation

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements regarding our expected future financial positions, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the OTC Markets, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Sanwire Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737193/Sanwire-Corporation-Partners-with-Vevo-the-Worlds-Leading-Music-Video-Network-for-Distribution



