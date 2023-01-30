Your Advocates Ltd., LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 215 stocks valued at a total of $173.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Your Advocates Ltd., LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP bought 205,607 shares of ARCA:FNDE for a total holding of 605,467. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.5.

On 01/30/2023, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $27.22 per share and a market cap of $4.83Bil. The stock has returned -8.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a price-book ratio of 0.90.

During the quarter, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP bought 202,802 shares of ARCA:SCHE for a total holding of 610,529. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.71.

On 01/30/2023, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $26.21 per share and a market cap of $9.22Bil. The stock has returned -7.02% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:BOND by 10,965 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.09999999999999.

On 01/30/2023, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.73 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -9.94% over the past year.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHR by 16,989 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 01/30/2023, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $50.32 per share and a market cap of $7.92Bil. The stock has returned -6.94% over the past year.

During the quarter, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP bought 20,397 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 77,056. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.71.

On 01/30/2023, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $44.29 per share and a market cap of $14.59Bil. The stock has returned 1.05% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.05.

