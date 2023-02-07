Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high+performance+lidar+solutions, announced today its participation in the following conferences:

Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Location: Virtual

Participants: Dr.+Jun+Pei, Chief Executive Officer, and Hull+Xu, Chief Financial Officer

Cepton’s Fireside Chat Session: 1:10 – 1:40 p.m. ET

Citi 2023 Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 21 – Thursday, February 23, 2023

Location: Miami, FL

Participant: Hull Xu, Chief Financial Officer

Cepton management will host investor meetings at both events. Please contact [email protected] or your Baird and Citi representative for inquiries regarding 1-1 or group meetings with management at the respective events. Cepton’s investor presentation and other relevant company information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cepton.com%2F.

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart+cities, smart+spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented+lidar+technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is engaged with all Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005221/en/