Cabot Corporation Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

10 hours ago
Cabot+Corporation (NYSE: CBT), a leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, today announced it has been named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Greatest+Workplaces+for+Diversity+2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This newly established list recognizes the top 1,000 companies in the U.S. across six main economic sectors and 34 industries that not only celebrate diversity but implement policies that cultivate inclusive workplaces. Cabot received a five-star diversity score, the highest recognition available.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our commitment to foster an inclusive environment where all employees can contribute, grow and thrive,” said Art Wood, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “In today’s dynamic business environment, we recognize that our employees bring a wealth of different skills and perspectives that provide us with a competitive edge. As such, we strive to create a safe and open environment where everyone is supported to contribute to our success and have an impact – where the richness of ideas, backgrounds, and perspectives are accepted, respected, and valued.”

Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group determined America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 based on a three-part evaluation. The first phase was a pre-study survey that asked Human Resources professionals to identify current and future employee satisfaction drivers. The second phase was an independent study of over 350,000 company reviews where respondents were asked about corporate culture, working environment, diversity and inclusion, and other subjects. Lastly, an extensive review and evaluation was completed to validate the findings and results.

“This recognition is a testament to our efforts to promote and encourage diversity in all its forms,” said Martin O’Neill, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. “Our commitment to retention, diversity, and development drives us to expand and refine our programs in support of our 2025 sustainability goals. We look forward to continuing to advance our goals of fostering inclusion and support development as well as increasing diverse representation across our network, including leadership and professional roles.”

Cabot is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge which underscores its commitment to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace. In addition, Cabot has developed a number of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including Black Employees and Allies United (BEAU), [email protected], Women’s and U.S. Military Veterans to help raise awareness, encourage allyship, offer professional development, and support community engagement. The company is also an inaugural sponsor of The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI), driving meaningful change to advance DE&I within the chemical industry by providing scholarships and professional development opportunities to students pursuing preferred STEM degrees at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

For more information about Cabot’s commitment to DE&I, visit cabotcorp.com.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing+carbons, specialty+carbons, battery+materials, engineered+elastomer+composites, inkjet+colorants, masterbatches+and+conductive+compounds, fumed+metal+oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Related Articles

