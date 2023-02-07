Papa Johns is Flipping Pizza Night on its Head with New Crispy Parm Pizza

10 hours ago
Papa Johns continues to showcase its position as a leader in product innovation, this time by unveiling a pizza that takes cheese where we’ve never had it before – underneath the crust.

The new Crispy Parm Pizza is available exclusively for Papa Rewards loyalty members starting Monday, January 30 and for all fans starting Thursday, February 2. (Photo: Business Wire)

Behold the Golden Crispy Goodness of the all-new Papa Johns Crispy Parm Pizza!

Because there’s no such thing as too much cheese, we’ve added delicious parmesan cheese on the bottom, too. Go ahead, flip it over and look for yourself!

Papa Johns Crispy Parm Pizza features our thin crust seasoned with a blend of shredded parmesan-Romano cheeses and can be ordered with the customer’s toppings of choice. The Crispy Parm Pizza delivers on Papa Johns BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® promise by offering the high-quality taste fans know and love, now with an added crispy bite provided by the cheesy crust baked to perfection.

Crispy Parm Pizza is the latest menu innovation from Papa Johns, following Papa Bowls and Papa Bites. “At Papa Johns, we pride ourselves on our dedication to innovation. For this product, we set our sights on one of the most fundamental pizza ingredients—cheese,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of Menu Strategy & Calendar Planning. “We have taken cheese where we’ve never had it before—flipping the pizza over and putting it underneath the crust. In doing so, we are providing consumers with more ability to customize their pizza experience, while also enjoying a unique and surprising twist on a fan-favorite meal.”

Enjoy the Crispy Parm Pizza with one-topping for $12.99. Papa Rewards loyalty members* can get their hands on the new Crispy Parm Pizza starting Monday, January 30. All other cheese fanatics can order starting on Thursday, February 2nd just in time for National Pizza Day (2/9). More information about Papa Johns and its Crispy Parm Pizza can be found at papajohns.com.

*Not a Papa Rewards member yet? What are you waiting for? Join %3Ci%3Ehere%3C%2Fi%3E!

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 47 countries and territories as of September 25, 2022. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005077/en/

