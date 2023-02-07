Momentive to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 16, 2023

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), the maker of SurveyMonkey and GetFeedback, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 following the close of the market on Thursday, February 16, 2023. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What:

Momentive Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

(844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 ID: 687393

Live Webcast:

https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.momentive.ai

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 23, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the passcode 619341. An archived webcast of the Q4 earnings conference call will be accessible on https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.momentive.ai.

About Momentive

Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV), maker of SurveyMonkey, collects and analyzes human sentiment at scale. Momentive products, including SurveyMonkey, GetFeedback, and Momentive brand+and+market+insights+solutions, equip ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide with the insights they need to make decisions with speed and confidence. Millions of users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to broaden the world’s perspective to shape the future of business. Learn more at momentive.ai.

