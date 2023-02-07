Model+N%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced its upcoming State of Revenue webinars on February 7 at 11 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET. The live webinars will coincide with the release of the company’s fifth annual State of Revenue Report.

What:

Be the first to hear from Model N’s industry experts as they present key insights from the 2023 State of Revenue Report. The survey covers insights from executives responsible for optimizing revenue and ensuring compliance at large high-tech, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceutical and medical technology companies. Speakers will discuss:

How revenue management teams are evolving to capitalize on new opportunities and overcome the macroeconomic trends that make revenue optimization so difficult.

Ways that life sciences and high-tech organizations can leverage technology to support revenue management, channel, and compliance activities.

Who:

Jesse Mendelsohn, SVP of Center of Excellence at Model N

Gloria Kee, Vice President of Product Management at Model N

Kyle Forcier, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at Model N

Chris Shrope, Associate Director of Product Marketing at Model N

Adam Steele, Marketing Director at Model N

When:

February 7, 2023, 11 a.m. ET (Life Sciences) and 1 p.m. ET (High Tech)

Where:

Register for the Life Sciences event here.

Register for the High Tech event here.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

