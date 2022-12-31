Wix to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 22, 2023

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.

What:

Wix Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Registration & Replay:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5eb72bdb2bf1417e924830624d187210

Replay is available for 12 months



Webcast:

https://investors.wix.com/

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

Media Relations:
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-on-february-22-2023-301732495.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

