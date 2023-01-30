Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner to Simplify E-Commerce Logistics

Author's Avatar
10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023

The partnership brings added flexibility and performance to e-commerce supply chains at a time when brands and retailers need it most

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce, today announced a partnership with Quiet Platforms, the collaborative commerce network for brands and retailers. Quiet Platforms is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) that provides an expansive national delivery service that enables retailers and brands to gain instant nationwide coverage through a trusted portfolio of carriers using a universal delivery label, eliminating the need for multiple integrations, complex invoicing and lengthy contract negotiations. The network dynamically manages performance at the shipment level, ensuring the best decision is made for every parcel to be shipped, based on delivery commitment, quality of service and delivery cost.

shipium_logo_large_Logo.jpg

Shipium is the leading e-commerce shipping platform that helps Quiet Platforms' customers solve "the Prime problem" with modern parcel management software. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable and on-time delivery becomes a business priority and change is blocked by inflexible legacy software.

E-commerce businesses that use both Shipium and Quiet Platforms will see an improvement in delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Reliably fast two to three day shipping is the immediate result, combined with reduced shipping costs. "Evolving the fulfillment approach from centralized, out-of-market distribution centers to a nimble network of in-market centers enhances our ability to meet our customers' needs faster and at a lower total cost of operations," said Charles Griffith, CTO of Quiet Platforms. "We're pleased to partner with Shipium to ease the integration challenges for all shippers and ensure our retail and brand customers achieve the speed, efficiency and quality our edge network is designed to deliver."

"Brands and retailers need innovators like Quiet Platforms to help reduce the complexity of their supply chains," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "We are excited to complement their ecosystem with logistics technology that ensures customers are happy and operations are optimized."

Mr. Murray and Charles Griffith, CTO of Quiet Platforms, will be co-presenting a panel discussion titled "A Tech-Driven Supply Chain Ecosystem – Addressing the Cultural Evolution" at the 2023 Manifest conference. Attendees and media representatives can connect with the partners before or after the panel presentation at 11:30 am local time.

ABOUT SHIPIUM

Shipium is the premium shipping platform for ecommerce. It coordinates previously disconnected steps of the supply chain to help improve delivery speed and accuracy, while reducing shipping costs 12% on average. Retailers turn to Shipium when they want to make a promise they can keep with accurate delivery dates, then keep the promise that they made with modern shipping software. Learn more at shipium.com.

ABOUT QUIET PLATFORMS

By creating interoperable open and sharing supply chain platforms powered by an intelligent and unified orchestration layer, Quiet Platforms helps companies collaborate to drive scale efficiencies and sustainability. The plug-and-play, open-sharing platform is enabling globally renowned retailers such as Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and more than 60 others to optimize their inventory and access digital capabilities such as track and trace to increase efficiency and improve margins. A wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), Quiet Platforms levels the playing field for small and midsized retailers by providing access to shared supply chain assets and relationships across every link of the chain—so they can ship less and operate more sustainably.

Media Contacts

For Quiet Platforms:
Michael McMullan / Felicia Kane
Berns Communications Group
[email protected] / [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF99449&sd=2023-01-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipium-and-quiet-platforms-partner-to-simplify-e-commerce-logistics-301733111.html

SOURCE Shipium

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF99449&Transmission_Id=202301300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF99449&DateId=20230130
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.