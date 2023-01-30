PR Newswire

Highly Stylized, Innovative Protective Products Designed for Demanding Mountain Bike Riding

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation, (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for a wide variety of sports, especially extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced that two of its innovative products — the Mono Suit MTB HydraDri™ 5.0 and the MTB 3.0 Enduro Helmet — have won prestigious Design & Innovation 2023 Awards.

Since its founding in 2013, the Design & Innovation Award (DI.A) has worked with a 30-member team of international journalists, riders and industry experts to test the most promising new products of the next season in real-world conditions to identify exceptional products and important trends in the outdoor, bike and fitness sectors. Self-styled as the "Oscars of the bike industry", the DI.A is considered the global seal and benchmark of the world's most exceptional products.

"The Leatt brand is known around the world for our excellence in innovation and design," said Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald. "All of our products are created in-house by our design and engineering team and tested in the field by our competitive team riders. We are very proud that our exceptional products that are known for performance, protection and cutting-edge innovations are consistently recognized within the industry for the quality and care that we have built into them. Our Mono Suits are already in the market protecting riders and consumers can look forward to the official launch of the 3.0 Enduro helmet in June 2023."

The Mono Suit MTB HydraDri™ 5.0 is engineered for all weather conditions. It is a unique one-piece suit designed for extreme weather and with multiple innovative and patented features to ensure extreme performance in the harshest of conditions. The ultimate three-layer, fully waterproof HydraDri™ MAX membrane includes Aquaguard zips, taped seams and soft-Velcro on the ankles and wrists for full protection from rain, mud or snow.

The MTB 3.0 Enduro has an innovative 3-in-1 design which is very versatile. This helmet can convert from a full-face helmet to a jet helmet and an open-face helmet. As with all Leatt helmets, the helmet incorporates patented Leatt 360-degree Turbine Technology to disperse potentially concussive forces. It is designed with a well-ventilated lightweight polymer shell, an adjustable visor with breakaway function for rotational impact force mitigation, and in-molded impact foam for superior energy absorption.

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt added, "Our design and engineering teams continue to develop, test and refine a pipeline of products and technologies to meet the needs of an ever-increasing rider audience who look to our products for the ultimate in protection."

The DI.A tests products in the real world, evaluates them in full and reaches verdicts that are founded on critical and in-depth analysis. The DI.A 2023 awards mark the eighth time that Leatt has been recognized for its design and innovation excellence, with awards in prior years for its Velocity 4.0 MTB Goggles, 4.0 Gravity Helmet, 2.0 Trail Helmet, 3.5 Neck Brace, MTB 5.0 Composite Helmet, and MTB Enduro Lite WP 2.0.

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet in two-wheeled sports as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the significance of the Company's Design & Innovation awards to the Company's ability to continue developing innovative award-winning products; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leatt-wins-2023-design--innovation-awards-for-mono-suit-mtb-hydradri-5-0-and-mtb-3-0-enduro-helmet-301733445.html

SOURCE Leatt Corporation