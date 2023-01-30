Leatt Wins 2023 Design & Innovation Awards for Mono Suit MTB HydraDri™ 5.0 and MTB 3.0 Enduro Helmet

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 30, 2023

Highly Stylized, Innovative Protective Products Designed for Demanding Mountain Bike Riding

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation, (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for a wide variety of sports, especially extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced that two of its innovative products — the Mono Suit MTB HydraDri 5.0 and the MTB 3.0 Enduro Helmet — have won prestigious Design & Innovation 2023 Awards.

Since its founding in 2013, the Design & Innovation Award (DI.A) has worked with a 30-member team of international journalists, riders and industry experts to test the most promising new products of the next season in real-world conditions to identify exceptional products and important trends in the outdoor, bike and fitness sectors. Self-styled as the "Oscars of the bike industry", the DI.A is considered the global seal and benchmark of the world's most exceptional products.

"The Leatt brand is known around the world for our excellence in innovation and design," said Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald. "All of our products are created in-house by our design and engineering team and tested in the field by our competitive team riders. We are very proud that our exceptional products that are known for performance, protection and cutting-edge innovations are consistently recognized within the industry for the quality and care that we have built into them. Our Mono Suits are already in the market protecting riders and consumers can look forward to the official launch of the 3.0 Enduro helmet in June 2023."

The Mono Suit MTB HydraDri 5.0 is engineered for all weather conditions. It is a unique one-piece suit designed for extreme weather and with multiple innovative and patented features to ensure extreme performance in the harshest of conditions. The ultimate three-layer, fully waterproof HydraDri MAX membrane includes Aquaguard zips, taped seams and soft-Velcro on the ankles and wrists for full protection from rain, mud or snow.

The MTB 3.0 Enduro has an innovative 3-in-1 design which is very versatile. This helmet can convert from a full-face helmet to a jet helmet and an open-face helmet. As with all Leatt helmets, the helmet incorporates patented Leatt 360-degree Turbine Technology to disperse potentially concussive forces. It is designed with a well-ventilated lightweight polymer shell, an adjustable visor with breakaway function for rotational impact force mitigation, and in-molded impact foam for superior energy absorption.

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt added, "Our design and engineering teams continue to develop, test and refine a pipeline of products and technologies to meet the needs of an ever-increasing rider audience who look to our products for the ultimate in protection."

The DI.A tests products in the real world, evaluates them in full and reaches verdicts that are founded on critical and in-depth analysis. The DI.A 2023 awards mark the eighth time that Leatt has been recognized for its design and innovation excellence, with awards in prior years for its Velocity 4.0 MTB Goggles, 4.0 Gravity Helmet, 2.0 Trail Helmet, 3.5 Neck Brace, MTB 5.0 Composite Helmet, and MTB Enduro Lite WP 2.0.

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet in two-wheeled sports as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Follow Leatt® on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the significance of the Company's Design & Innovation awards to the Company's ability to continue developing innovative award-winning products; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=LA99831&sd=2023-01-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leatt-wins-2023-design--innovation-awards-for-mono-suit-mtb-hydradri-5-0-and-mtb-3-0-enduro-helmet-301733445.html

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA99831&Transmission_Id=202301300917PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA99831&DateId=20230130
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.