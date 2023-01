BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

Avaya Holdings Corp. (: AVYA)

Class Period: November 22, 2021 – November 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 6, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR") was deficient in several areas; (2) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (3) the Company's deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BioLineRx Ltd. ( BLRX)

Class Period: February 23, 2021 – September 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 6, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not well financed to develop Motixafortide while at the same time advancing other pipeline programs; (2) BioLine would require a loan from Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million and then also would require a $15M securities offering to facilitate the commercial launch of Motixafortide; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Enovix Corporation ( ENVX)

Class Period: February 22, 2021 – January 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 7, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants overstated Enovix’s ability to produce batteries at scale and its ability to deliver batteries ahead of competition.

Southwest Airlines Co. (: LUV)

Class Period: June 13, 2020 – December 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 13, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Southwest Airlines continuously downplayed or ignored the serious issues with the technology it used to schedule flights and crews, and how it stood to be affected worse than other airlines in the event of inclement weather; and (2) it did not discuss how it’s unique point-to point service and aggressive flight schedule could leave it prone in the event of inclement weather; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com