United Surgical Partners International (USPI), a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), announced today that 24 facilities were recognized by Press Ganey for excellence in patient experience.

Press Ganey, the leader in patient, employee, and consumer experience recently published the recipients of the 2022 Press Ganey Human Experience Awards. The Press Ganey Human Experience Awards recognize healthcare organizations across the United States committed to excellence in experience for patients, workforce, and the communities they serve. The awards include the Guardian of Excellence Award® and Pinnacle of Excellence Award®.

For 2022, 16 USPI facilities received the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award® for achievements in patient experience. This award honors healthcare facilities that have reached the 95th percentile for patient experience, engagement, and/or clinical quality performance. Guardian of Excellence Awards are given annually to those who sustain performance in the top 5% for each reporting period for the award year. Additionally, eight USPI facilities earned the Press Ganey Pinnacle of Excellence Award®, which is given annually to top performing organizations on the basis of extraordinary achievement. This award recognizes healthcare facilities that have maintained consistently high levels of excellence for multiple years.

“At USPI, our mission is to treat each and every one of our patients as if they were our own family member,” stated Brett Brodnax, USPI President and CEO. “Together with our physicians, staff, and health system partners, we remain committed to that mission and providing the highest quality of patient care. Being recognized by Press Ganey is a testament to the quality of care our clinical teams provide our patients every day. We are extraordinarily proud of our facilities for their continued dedication to providing patient-centered care focused on delivering the best possible outcomes.”

“Each year, Press Ganey recognizes leading healthcare organizations for putting the human experience at the forefront of their operations and setting a precedence in patient and employee experience, safety, and quality. We are proud to be among the list of award recipients,” stated Peter Blach, USPI COO. “USPI is committed to excellence in patient experience, achieving over 96% in overall patient experience score for 2022. This is a reflection of our team’s dedication to caring for our patients every day.”

